Hyderabad engineer's frame-by-frame approach to art

Sheetal Pais By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kalpesh, an engineer by profession and an artist by passion, conducted his 171 st workshop on Sunday at Pepperfry Studio at Banjara Hills. After conducting workshops in Kottaguda and Jubilee Hills last month, this is the first in Banjara and seventh workshop in Hyderabad.

The six-hour workshop had participants learning the art of acrylic painting followed by one for charcoal painting. Some of them were students, professionals and also homemakers who amateur artists.

For some, it was a stress buster and for some a good time pass, well for another it was talent refreshing moment. Students feel that the workshop was beneficial as the trainer taught them in simple ways of frame-by-frame approach, different brush strokes and different techniques of painting.

Kalpesh says, he would soon be committed as a full-time artist, engaged in training budding artists due to the positive response he has always received.

He calls it international because not only in India, but also he has conducted workshops abroad in Dubai as well as in Singapore. His next workshop would be in Chennai as he plans to start workshops in Pune and Mumbai too.