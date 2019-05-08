Hyderabad: Nutritionists, paediatricians discuss right food for kids

Yathnika Neeli By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Children between the age group of 2-5 years change from clumsy toddlers into lively explorers of their world. They learn abilities such as walking, talking and fine motor skills. Each child grows and gains skills at his or her own pace.

On Monday, nutritionists and paediatricians from Hyderabad came together to discuss the need for holistic development amongst children. The panel discussion was addressed by Dr Jyoti Chabria from Nutriline Wellness Centre, Dr Deepa Agarwal, a chief nutritionist and Dr Srikrishna, an associate professor of paediatrics, Apollo Medical College, Hyderabad.

The panelists advised the parents to make the food fun for the children to eat. They suggested making the food attractive and interesting for the child to eat. They also discussed that it is important to be aware of the amount set of added sugars being fed to children, along with milk as milk is the foundation of nutrition for children at that age.

Dr Agarwal also mentioned that nutrition is becoming a part of the curriculum at schools. To make it fun and informative, schools in Hyderabad have started to assign a colour each day were in the student has to bring a fruit or a vegetable of that colour in their meal.

As Dr Srikrishna stated, “Two to five years are one of the most formative years for a child’s development. Since parents play an important role in influencing a child’s food choices at that age, parents should be equipped with the right information. Parents need to be sensitised about the consumption of nutritious food, intake of liquids for children to stay hydrated for their holistic development.”