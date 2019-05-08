Hyderabad: Woman, mother-in-law murdered

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what looks like a murder for gain, a newly-wed woman and her mother-in-law were bludgeoned to death by unidentified persons at their house in Mailardevpally on Monday.

The incident came into light on Monday night, when the woman’s husband returned home from work and found their bodies lying in a pool of blood in the house. Inquiries revealed that murders took place between 12 noon to 6 pm on Monday.

The victims were identified as Tayyaba Begum (22) and Sabiya Begum (55). Two deep injuries on Tayyaba’s head and three deep injuries on Sabiya’s head were found during postmortem examination.

The offenders also robbed gold jewellery weighing 2 tolas from their house, police said adding special teams have been formed to nab the accused.DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said five teams have been formed and they are verifying the case from different angles.

Tayyaba and her husband Moin Khan, along with his mother Sabiya Begum had recently moved into a rented house at Roshan colony in Mailardevpally. Moin left for work around 11.30 AM on Monday.

After completing his work at around 11 pm, he purchased items needed for Ramzan. He also called Tayyaba to ask if she needs any more items but there was no response.

Thinking that she might have slept, he came home and found the main door open and saw his mother and wife lying in a pool of blood in the hall and the bedroom.