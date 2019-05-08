Sattiraju Venumadhav, creator of Annamaya Padamandakini, we will miss you

Aruna Chandaraju By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unassuming, soft-spoken and very talented, Sattiraju Venumadhav, a Carnatic classical musician passed away recently. His death in April at the relatively young age of 44 left a big void and sadness in the classical-music scene of Hyderabad. It also shocked many who were unaware that he was suffering from a heart ailment which ultimately proved fatal.

Venumadhav donned many hats with elan---he was a vocalist, teacher, trainer, composer for Annamacharya krithis besides a few Bhadhrachala Ramadasu compositions and miscellaneous Bhakti Sangeetham items, and also an accompanying singer for classical-dance programmes. He was much respected for his bhava-laden renditions which brought out the emotions in the compositions. His command over shruti and laya were also commended by critics. He was also noted for the clear articulation of the sahitya i.e. the words in the lyrics, whether Telugu (his mother tongue), Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada or Sanskrit.

As a composer, among the highlights of Venumadhav’s career was his tuning of Annamacharya compositions. A compilation of 108 Annamacharya Sankeertanas in 108 ragas respectively which he tuned and rendered which was titled Annamaya Padamandakini was released in 2010 as an audio CD by Sujanaranjani. He had a long association with well-known classical dancer Ananda Shankar Jayant--he was an accompanying singer for the dance productions of her dance academy.

Above all, Venumadhav was known to be humble and gentle and always respectful of co-artistes and helpful to those who wanted music tips. On Monday, Saptaparni Cultural Centre in the city was the venue of a memorial programme to this musician titled Samsranamu--Remembrance. It was organised jointly by all the music sabhas of the twin cities.

The venue was an apt choice since Saptaparni was where Venumadhav gave several performances and was a consultant who was in-charge of Saptaparni’s TAG Music Archives. The programme which was compered by Mahidhara Seetarama Sarma began with a short video of his musical journey, wherein viewers were treated to several recordings of his onstage performances.

Among these were short clips of Thyagaraja’s Ninnadanela and Sri Raghukulamanduputti, and Annamacharya’s Nagavulu Nijamani, etc. Scores of people paid tribute to him through short speeches in which they praised his musical talent, friendly nature and recalled their association with him. Among those who spoke were classical musicians, dancers, art-patrons, connoisseurs, his students and relatives.