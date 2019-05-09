Home Cities Hyderabad

Creating edible beauties, point by point

A cake artist in the city is using the pointillism technique to create art with Tollywood magic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointillism was a technique championed by great painters, but a cake artist from Hyderabad is using it to make exquisite cakes. Prasanna Ravikiran, who runs her baking studio called Sumeru Creations at Bharat Nagar Colony near Erragadda, has been using this technique to make cakes with the faces of actors, mythological characters etc.

Talking about the technique, Prasanna says: “Pointillism is a technique of placing dots in uniform size using butter cream. It takes seven hours to decorate one pointillism cake. I use butter cream and colours to make this art. Many place orders for pointillism cakes depicting cinema actors.”

Prasanna also teaches cake making, frosting skills, making fondant cakes, cakesicles, sugar cookies, macaroons, wedding cakes and many more. The master baker, who started his studio in 2009, took some courses in baking before he floated his own venture. However, Sumeru Creations’ USP is their pointillism cake.“Our specialty is our pointillism cake. I conduct the classes and make cakes with no helpers as we want to maintain the same standard of it the same way.

We are planning to expand it by taking more classes and introducing new courses,” informs Prasanna. Also, another reason to join Prasanna’s classes is the yummy food his mother prepares for the students. Her studio sells pickles and masalas made by her mother. Prasanna takes orders on his Facebook page, Sumeru Creations.

