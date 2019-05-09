Home Cities Hyderabad

For good exam results, keep phone away: CBSE Class X topper

Asking future aspirants to stay cool, the topper says: “Believe in yourself rather than stressing about stuffing information in your head. Work hard from the beginning of the year."

Published: 09th May 2019 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Jonnalagadda Ananta Sai Sarvani

By Bhavya Burra
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jonnalagadda Ananta Sai Sarvani from Amritha Vidyalayam (Mahindra Hils) is on cloud nine after scoring 495 out of 500 in the CBSE results. Express caught up with the elated teenager to know about the secrets of her spectacular performance.

“The preparation started four months back, from the end of November. Our school completed the portions by November so we had enough time for preparation. We had three pre-boards. These gave me ample confidence to be ready for the boards. I made my own time table. I set a target and decided which lessons I should complete on a day,” says Sarvani.

Talking about how she managed distractions, she said, “My main distraction was my phone. The games, phone calls, WhatsApp and social media, of course. I reminded myself of what I wanted to achieve. I wanted to make my parents, my teachers and myself happy. This motivated me to avoid distractions.”
Mentioning her de-stressing ritual, Sarvani adds, “Whenever I was stressed, I used to speak to my grandma or my mother about things other than studies.”

Asking future aspirants to stay cool, the topper says: “Believe in yourself rather than stressing about stuffing information in your head. Work hard from the beginning of the year. Try not to study in the last minute.”

CBSE Class X topper

