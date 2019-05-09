Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad college booked for charging more fee

HYDERABAD: A private college in the city has been booked for overcharging students, based on a complaint from three students aided by anti-corruption activists. St Francis Xavier Degree College, King Koti, though affiliated to Osmania University has been accused of charging fees way over the limit set by the varsity for its affiliated colleges.

The college has been charging Rs 30,000 annually for BCom course as against the prescribed fee of Rs 7,000 per year. In addition, the college was also found collecting an additional amount of Rs 1,155 annually in the name of the examination fee.

Based on the complaint given by the students with the support of Vijay Gopal, president of Forum Against Corruption (FAC), the Kachiguda police have registered a case.

“We fill seats offline under management quota and are not a part of Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) under which the admission for undergraduate courses is conducted. We are affiliated to OU but does not follow its fee regulations. We also have a stay from the court so technically there can’t be any case,” said Hima Bindu, admission coordinator of the college.

