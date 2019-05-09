Home Cities Hyderabad

Mailardevpally double murder case poses a macabre puzzle to cops

The rented house, in Roshan Colony, can be accessed from four different lanes.

Published: 09th May 2019 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

Image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police, investigating the sensation double murder case reported at Mailardevpally on Monday night, said the suspect(s) were acquaintances of the victims, Tayyaba and her mother-in-law Sabiya Begum. Officials said they had come to this conclusion based on their bodies’ positions and the fact that neighbours had not noticed any suspicious activity in the house. 

While police had earlier suspected Tayyaba’s husband, they have not ruled out his role. On enquiry, they found that Moin had left home for work at around 11.15am on Monday. At 11.45am, Tayyaba’s elder sister called her and spoke for a couple of minutes. Later, she told police Tayyaba sounded normal and said everything was fine. At night, at around 8.45pm,

Moin called Tayyaba’s cell phone but got no response. Analysis of CCTV footage from Moin’s place of work showed that he had not gone anywhere and stayed there the whole day. Also, no suspicious phone calls had been made from his phone, said police. The killers took away Tayyaba’s jewellery, but did not touch Sabiya’s. This, police said, meant Tayyaba might have known the killer(s). 

The rented house, in Roshan Colony, can be accessed from four different lanes. Hence, there is no clarity on how the killer(s) could have escaped. Police are analysing CCTV footage from the entrance of each lane. 
There is one other thing that has the cops flummoxed.

An elderly woman (55), who resides in the house across the lane from Moin’s house, is known to sit in her verandah from morning to the evening. Even she did not notice any persons entering or leaving the house where the murders took place.

The story gets stranger as even in this closely-packed colony, none of the neighbours heard any screams from the house. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
murder hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp