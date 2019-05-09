Mailardevpally double murder case poses a macabre puzzle to cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police, investigating the sensation double murder case reported at Mailardevpally on Monday night, said the suspect(s) were acquaintances of the victims, Tayyaba and her mother-in-law Sabiya Begum. Officials said they had come to this conclusion based on their bodies’ positions and the fact that neighbours had not noticed any suspicious activity in the house.

While police had earlier suspected Tayyaba’s husband, they have not ruled out his role. On enquiry, they found that Moin had left home for work at around 11.15am on Monday. At 11.45am, Tayyaba’s elder sister called her and spoke for a couple of minutes. Later, she told police Tayyaba sounded normal and said everything was fine. At night, at around 8.45pm,

Moin called Tayyaba’s cell phone but got no response. Analysis of CCTV footage from Moin’s place of work showed that he had not gone anywhere and stayed there the whole day. Also, no suspicious phone calls had been made from his phone, said police. The killers took away Tayyaba’s jewellery, but did not touch Sabiya’s. This, police said, meant Tayyaba might have known the killer(s).

The rented house, in Roshan Colony, can be accessed from four different lanes. Hence, there is no clarity on how the killer(s) could have escaped. Police are analysing CCTV footage from the entrance of each lane.

There is one other thing that has the cops flummoxed.

An elderly woman (55), who resides in the house across the lane from Moin’s house, is known to sit in her verandah from morning to the evening. Even she did not notice any persons entering or leaving the house where the murders took place.



The story gets stranger as even in this closely-packed colony, none of the neighbours heard any screams from the house.