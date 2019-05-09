Home Cities Hyderabad

Of acrylic hues and alcohol inks

They both are displaying works of their common interest in mysterious abstract colours. The show is on till May 10. 

By Express News Service

Two artists, Dollzie and Anu Bhalla, are displaying their works at an exhibition, Color Mystique at Alliance Française. Interestingly, both developed their skills by observing online tutorials and experimenting with their creativity.  Anuraha is an artist and interior decorator and her works are inspired by her own experiences in India, Middle East.

Having an innate passion for art, contributed by painting at Academy of Art in Dubai. Dollzie is an IT Engineer and certified wine sommelier by profession. She started pursuing the interest of painting since 2018. She specialises in abstract mix of colours, exploring resin, fluid art and digital art.  

