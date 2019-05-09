Home Cities Hyderabad

Six-month-old rescued from kidnappers in Hyderabad

The child was handed over to the parents.

Published: 09th May 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

kidnappers, hyderabad

Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, hands over the 6-month-old child to his parents, after rescuing him from the kidnappers (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A six-month-old boy, who was kidnapped from his home at Pahadi Shareef five days ago, has been rescued by Rachakonda police. Two kidnappers who tried to sell the child for Rs 6,000 were also arrested. The accused have been identified as Shaik Ahmed, an auto driver and Mir Fayaz Ali, a bike mechanic.

Inquiries revealed that Ahmed was a family friend to the child’s parents Soni and Narender. They frequently visited each others’ homes. Taking advantage of this, Ahmed kidnapped the child and sold him to Fayaz for Rs 10,000.
 
Police nabbed Ahmed fist based on the evidence available and then arrested Fayaz based on Ahmed’s confession. The child was handed over to the parents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad kidnap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp