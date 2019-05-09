Six-month-old rescued from kidnappers in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A six-month-old boy, who was kidnapped from his home at Pahadi Shareef five days ago, has been rescued by Rachakonda police. Two kidnappers who tried to sell the child for Rs 6,000 were also arrested. The accused have been identified as Shaik Ahmed, an auto driver and Mir Fayaz Ali, a bike mechanic.

Inquiries revealed that Ahmed was a family friend to the child’s parents Soni and Narender. They frequently visited each others’ homes. Taking advantage of this, Ahmed kidnapped the child and sold him to Fayaz for Rs 10,000.



Police nabbed Ahmed fist based on the evidence available and then arrested Fayaz based on Ahmed’s confession. The child was handed over to the parents.