Tamil Nadu gang involved in Hyderabad ATM heist

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Investigating into the loot of around Rs 58 lakh cash from the vehicle of a cash vending agency, Rachakonda police found that the suspects belonged to Tamil Nadu-based Ramji Nagar gang.

After analysing the CC cameras, police found that the suspects belonged to Ramji Nagar gang and that more than 10 members of the gang took part in the offence.

Meanwhile, police also found the cash trunk near a public toilet in Malakpet. Police suspect that the offenders could have taken another vehicle from LB Nagar and left the cash trunk at Malakpet after transferring the cash into bags and fled the city by train. Special teams have been sent to Trichy in Tamil Nadu, from where the gang hail.

On Tuesday, when the vehicle belonging to Writer Safeguard cash vending agency came to Panama junction to load cash in Axis Bank ATM, the gang members diverted the attention of the armed guard by throwing a few currency notes on the road. When the guard went to collect the notes, they pulled the cash trunk from the vehicle and fled from the spot.