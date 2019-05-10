Hyderabad: Town Planning Officer suspended for illegal permits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Town Planning Officer of Turkayamjal Municipality in Rangareddy district was suspended on Thursday for allegedly recommending certain building permissions in blatant violation of zonal regulations.

The order was issued by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on the instructions of Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary to Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD). All relevant documents were seized from him.

A criminal case was also filed against the officer, identified as B Bhaskar. According to the DTCP, it was brought to their notice that Bhaskar had recommended certain building permission files which are in blatant violations of the zonal regulations with malafide intentions, without proper verifications or field inspections.

The said recommendations are in the conservation zone. It was found that more such permissions were given by the said officer.