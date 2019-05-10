Home Cities Hyderabad

Indian Embassy intervenes: Telangana man trapped in Saudi to return home

According to the Twitter response by the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to TRS leader KT Rama Rao’s retweet, the sponsor has agreed to send P Veeraiah back to India after Ramzan.

Published: 10th May 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After P Veeraiah, a Karimnagar native who currently resides in Saudi Arabia, released a video claiming that he was being mistreated by his employer, officials at the Indian Embassy intervened in the case and made contact with the victim and his sponsor.

KT Rama Rao lauding the efforts of the Indian Embassy, tweeted: “Relieved for Veeraiah Garu and his family back home [sic].”

Veeraiah, in the video, had appealed to the government to rescue him from his Kafil (employer). KT Rama Rao had retweeted the video tagging different MEA officials. Veeraiah had claimed that he was mistreated by his employer and that he wanted to come back to the country to meet his hospitalised wife.

