24-year-old Hyderabad man stabbed to death in London

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a horrifying incident, a Hyderabad-based man was stabbed to death late on Wednesday, in the parking lot of a supermarket in London. Thames Valley police on Friday announced that they have arrested a 26-year-old, reportedly his colleague, in connection with the case.

The deceased Mohammed Nadeemuddin (24) was staying in London with his pregnant wife and parents. It is learnt that he was found unconscious in the parking lot of Tesco supermarket by security officials on Thursday, with multiple stab wounds on his body. This was after his family alerted the supermarket management that Nadeemuddin had not returned home after work and was not attending their calls.

According to police officials, Nadeemuddin breathed his last in the hospital.

Earlier, while initiating the investigation, the police had said that “they had reason to believe that the two knew each other”. On Friday, Head of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, Detective

Superintendent Ian Hunter, said: “Thames Valley Police Major Crime officers made an arrest in connection with this incident in Birmingham last night.”

“The family of the victim have been updated and continue to be supported. I would still like to appeal for anyone with any information to come forward and help us with our enquiries,” he added.

Meanwhile, with numerous formalities yet to be completed, Nadeemuddin’s kin have appealed to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali to facilitate their travel to London.

Nadeemuddin is survived by his pregnant wife Afsha. Reportedly, he had passed the permanent residency criteria and was set to receive his citizenship in the coming months. His wife had joined him about a month ago.