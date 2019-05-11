Home Cities Hyderabad

24-year-old Hyderabad man stabbed to death in London

The deceased Mohammed Nadeemuddin (24) was staying in London with his pregnant wife and parents.

Published: 11th May 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a horrifying incident, a Hyderabad-based man was stabbed to death late on Wednesday, in the parking lot of a supermarket in London. Thames Valley police on Friday announced that they have arrested a 26-year-old, reportedly his colleague, in connection with the case.

The deceased Mohammed Nadeemuddin (24) was staying in London with his pregnant wife and parents. It is learnt that he was found unconscious in the parking lot of Tesco supermarket by security officials on Thursday, with multiple stab wounds on his body. This was after his family alerted the supermarket management that Nadeemuddin had not returned home after work and was not attending their calls.
According to police officials, Nadeemuddin breathed his last in the hospital.

Earlier, while initiating the investigation, the police had said that “they had reason to believe that the two knew each other”. On Friday, Head of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, Detective

Superintendent Ian Hunter, said: “Thames Valley Police Major Crime officers made an arrest in connection with this incident in Birmingham last night.”

“The family of the victim have been updated and continue to be supported. I would still like to appeal for anyone with any information to come forward and help us with our enquiries,” he added.

Meanwhile, with numerous formalities yet to be completed, Nadeemuddin’s kin have appealed to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali to facilitate their travel to London.

Nadeemuddin is survived by his pregnant wife Afsha. Reportedly, he had passed the permanent residency criteria and was set to receive his citizenship in the coming months. His wife had joined him about a month ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad murder London

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp