GHMC plans pilot sanitation initiatives

The Corporation continues to struggle with waste segregation, prevalence of garbage and changing the behaviour of the general populace.

Published: 11th May 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation (Photo| B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has made good progress in improving the door-t0-door collection, treatment and treatment of municipal solid water, through the ‘Saaf Hyderabad-Shaandar Hyderabad’ initiative, several problems prevail.

The Corporation continues to struggle with waste segregation, the prevalence of garbage and changing the behaviour of the general populace. The GHMC proposes to learn from its experiences, so that it may overhaul the system across all 150 wards in the city. And it wishes to do so on a ‘mission mode’.

The Corporation will soon undertake pilot initiative at 22 wards, which will be identified two private firms, Ecopro Environmental Services Limited and Basix Waste Management Ventures Private Limited. These companies, that will GHMC’s strategic and technical partners in this endeavour, have worked in Indore in the recent past.

Cities such as Indore, Mysore and Bhopal, which did well in the Swachh Bharat rankings this year, stand as good examples with regard to behaviour change and citizen-led improvement in general sanitation.
Additionally, GHMC plans to rope in NGOs that will facilitate the deployment of the Swacchta Ward Action Team (one team member in each water) in all wards. This body will help create general awareness on safe sanitation practices.

It also seeks the support of the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI). For successful implementation of the project, the Corporation has appointed location-specific officers in each ward. The weekly review meeting will be conducted in all six zones, said a GHMC official.

As part of the ‘Saaf Hyderabad, Shandaar Hyderabad’ initiative, GHMC will soon launch a month-long programme ‘My Fitness City Fitness’. It would involve gym-going folk from across the city, who will come together at NTR Gardens, NTR Marg Road on May 12.

