Give these yummy salads a try to keep cool this summer

HYDERABAD: The sweltering heat during the hot summer in Hyderabad necessitates a change in our diet, to keep us cool and replenish the vitamins and minerals in our body. Also, for the figure conscious, summer is the time to cut down on calories as light clothing cannot hide the extra flab in your body. A good bowl of salad serves both the purposes, bringing down the body weight as well as keeping it cool and healthy.

Lately, in Hyderabad, there is a new-found love for healthy salads, and there are quite a few places which you can visit for your favourite salads. Soups n Salads at Jubilee Hills, which opened six years ago, is one of the first restaurants to offer salads as healthy options. As per Soujanya Obulapu, our diet needs to be adjusted during the hot Hyderabadi summer and salads provide a very good alternative. The restaurant has a variety of exotic salads on their menu, as well as options for people who are keen on niche food such as vegan or a keto diet.

Soujanya stresses on the fact that some of her healthy preparations will change the misconception that salads are boring to eat. Thai Mango (with Totapuri mangoes and Thai Chilli dressing), Papaya as well as the Watermelon & Feta are some of the salads which she recommends for summer for their cooling effect on the body. Soups n Salads has recently introduced whole-grain bowls consisting of nuts, grains and organic vegetables. Another place which has opened barely a couple of months ago and has got a quick recognition for their quality of salads is Nuts Over Salads Cafe, located on Road No 36 Jubilee Hills. The restaurant chain, which has two outlets in Bangalore, serves a range of soups, appetisers, and main courses apart from some exclusive salads. Abhinav Singh, who owns this place, is very happy with the response, especially from the health-conscious, young IT professionals. Among his salad recommendations for the summer season is Zoodle Bowl, a light salad, rich is fresh greens like cucumber and zucchini as well as Zesty Millet Salad, with a cumin dressing. Fruit lovers can go for the seasonal fruit salads which include a lot of other fruits apart from the summer special mangoes.

Greens and More delivers salads at your doorsteps. The organization, started by Preeti Sinha, has nutritionists in the team who help them balance the recipes. For summer, they have a daily special Summer Salad which incorporates summer special fruits like mango and ice apples as well as watermelon and grapes. The vegetables preferred for this salad are zucchini, broccoli, sprouts, tomato, and mushrooms, while dressings such as Tahini Yoghurt or Apple Cider are used.

(Sabyasachi is a food enthusiast and blogs at www.foodaholix.in)