Hyderabad, start this Sunday with rainbow run

Show your support for the LGBTQIA+ community this Sunday by participating in a 5K run at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road.

Published: 11th May 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
HYDERABAD: Show your support for the LGBTQIA+ community this Sunday by participating in a 5K run at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road. It will begin at 6 am and end at 9 am. The aim of the event ‘Run with Rainbow’ is to spread a message and stand for oneness, acceptance, and a sense of belonging. The run is being organised by Mobbera Foundation, an LGBTQIA+ based NGO, working for human rights.

Sandipan Kushary, who is the president of Mobbera, says: “The main idea behind forming Mobbera was to provide a place for the LGBTQIA+ community to connect with other people and find friends. It is a platform where they can find help when in need. I had always felt that there were not enough initiatives in the city to come out in public and talk about the community. That is why Mobbera was formed.”
Mobbera not only conducts awareness programmes but is also a family that celebrates birthdays, festivals and anniversaries of the members.

The run will begin at People’s Plaza and end at Sanjeevaiah Park.
The registration fee is RS 120 and participants will be provided caps, water bottle and beverages.

Those interested can register here:
www.townscript.com/e/run-with-rainbow-5k-run-003441

