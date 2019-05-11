Hyderabad: Three-year-old hit by police van stable, say Doctors

Home Cities Hyderabad

A day after three-year-old girl suffered injuries after she was hit by a police  vehicle in Yadadri police limits, police said on Friday that her condition is stable.

Published: 11th May 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 10:51 AM

By Express News Service

“The girl is stable. A team of doctors are examining her,” Yadadri Inspector said.

The police arrested driver of the vehicle Shekar for rash and negligent driving. The girl and her father, on Thursday, were sleeping on the roadside under a tree when the driver of the police vehicle accidentally hit the girl, nearly mowing her down.

The family of the girl had alleged that the girl was sleeping at least 5 m away from the road, and in spite of that, the driver hit her.

hyderabad accident

