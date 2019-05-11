Lost in the universe of tulips!

Home Cities Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The one-of-a-kind Tulip Festival at Park View Enclave in Jubilee Hills on Thursday evening was a visual treat, although the display was open for just three hours, from 5 pm to 8 pm. Tulip by itself provides a wholesome feast for the eyes. Imagine seeing an experiential installation of 10,000 tulips in one go.

Thanks to the creative spark of Chitra Das Lagadapati and Champs Fleur, the floral boutique that she founded two years back, Tulip Festival provided a multi-hued razzmatazz of fresh flowers, which is a first she has achieved in the country.

For all the natural elegance and breathtaking scenic beauty it provides, tulips are still European by nativity. “This festival is reminiscent of the lush tulip fields with Champs Fleur’s take on tulip fields, made into a picturesque garden, which brings about a wonderful blend of tulips and some locally grown varieties,” points out Chitra Das, a Commerce graduate from University of Sydney, whose love for flowers, and horticulture by extension, became ingrained when she assisted her mother in nurturing a multitude of plant varieties in the latter’s garden.

The love for gardening and deep-rooted connection with flora was fostered right from her childhood. Today, that passion has given birth to Champs Fleur, the country’s first end-to-end preserved floral boutique that specialises in offering flawless long-lasting roses.

To the uninitiated, long-lasting flowers are real flowers that last for one year without any maintenance or watering.

The flowers are picked when they are at their peak bloom. All the flowers are organic and ethically sourced from around the world. They are biodegradable and completely natural, she says. The Champs Fleur initiative will reduce carbon footprint and environmental impact caused by thousands of tonnes of floral waste, by recycling any floral wastage produced by them.

Actor Niharika Konidela, socialites Padma Rajagopal, Padmaja Reddy, Manjula Reddy, Pinky Reddy, Ajita, Jyotsna, Rama, Uma Chigurupati, Swapna, Kamini Saraf, Sona Chatwani, among others witnessed the floral spectacle.

