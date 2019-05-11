Hyderabad: Pharma firm director held for duping SBI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Central Crime station (CCS) police arrested SNRCO Chemicals Private Limited Director Sama Bhaskar Reddy for duping the State Bank of India by selling out pledged properties with the bank. The accused obtained a loan of Rs 3.40 crore by pledging properties.

According to police, on March 26, 2019, M Srinivasa Rao, Regional Manager SBI, Secunderabad Region, lodged a complaint with the CCS police stating that the SNRCO Chemical Private Limited represented by its directors Sama Naren Reddy and Sama Bhaskar Reddy had availed cash credit loan of Rs 3.40 crore on February 28, 2012, for setting up of solvent distillation plant, by hypothecating stocks and machinery and collaterally secured by equitable mortgage of six properties.

Later, the company failed to repay the loan amount and declared as NPA on February 27, 2015, with an outstanding loan of Rs 3.24 crore. On August 26, 2015, the bank has conducted public auction over the property’s plot at measuring 300 sq. yards in Kondapur, as the property was mortgaged with the bank by the accused which was purchased by Balachander Goud and Naveen Goud.

“When the bank officials want to register the property, it was learnt that the property was already sold out by the company to the third party without clearing the dues. The accused intentionally defaulted to repay the loan amount to the bank with an intention to cheat the bank and caused huge wrongful loss to the bank,” police said.

The police have arrested Sama Bhaskar Reddy and produced him before the court.