Quinoa lovers in Hyderabad, rejoice!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gluten-free, plant protein, no added sugar, no added preservatives, high fibre... These are some of the favourite words of health-conscious folks, especially those who work out hard and are on a strict diet.

Now, Inner Being Wellness (IBW), a Hyderabad-based nutrition and wellness enterprise, says it is taking a healthy approach to neutraceuticals and making sure the right foods which are also ‘scientifically-validated’ are easily available for the end user.

“Inner Being Wellness is the first company to have a tie-up for quinoa processing and development of value-added products”, says IBW director CS Jadhav. Their products include – Pongal mix, Jowar Idly, Jowar Upma, millet pizza base mix, among others.



The brand is available at supermarket chains and on leading e-commerce portals.