Home Cities Hyderabad

Restrict account info access to only registered mobile numbers: Police

After last week’s detection, Cyberabad police have written to all banks operating in the city, alerting them of the newly-discovered mechanism of fraud while suggesting measures to stay safe.

Published: 11th May 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Mobile phone

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the aftermath of what can be termed as a paradigm shift in the world of bank frauds, the Cyberabad police found many loopholes in the banking systems today. A multi-layered verification process by a bank has been termed as a must when verifying a customer’s identity before validating their query or transaction. Police further suggest that in addition to regular internal audits, having a cyber forensic audit of the bank procedures at frequent intervals is advisable.

“As the banks continue to make their systems more and more foolproof, scamsters are also catching up with smarter ways to break into them. The best way to prevent such attacks is to regularly update all systems used by the banks, secure them with several levels of tests, to upgrade them accordingly,” says Cyberabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar.

After last week’s detection, Cyberabad police have written to all banks operating in the city, alerting them of the newly-discovered mechanism of fraud while suggesting measures to stay safe. “We plan to create a platform for the exchange of information between banks, police and other stakeholders when avoiding frauds,” Sajjanar added.
“I believe most of them have taken a serious note of the suggestions and have already started working to improve their systems accordingly,” he opined.

The suggestions to banks include allowing their customers to contact the customer care service only through a registered mobile number, for every query. Multi-faceted authentications for a customer accessing the customer care centre for their bank account details should be put into place. Banks should also allow the customers to download the respective bank’s mobile applications on the mobile handsets, which use only the registered mobile number.

Bankers were also advised to restrict access to the bank’s mobile applications as well, limiting it to only those with the registered mobile numbers.
As the ICICI bank fraud involved fraudsters making hundreds of calls to their customer care from a few numbers, banks are advised to identify repeated calls from fraudsters and block unregistered mobile numbers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad Mobile Phone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp