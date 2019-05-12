10 arrested for murder of 45-yr-old in Chilkalguda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chilkalguda police on Saturday arrested ten persons, including an employee of the Directorate of Animal Husbandry in Osmania University campus, for the murder of a 45-year-old person at a function hall in Boudhanagar. The deceased has been identified as P Vijay (45), a resident of Boudhanagar of Warasiguda in Chilkalguda.

Friday night, Vishal and his family members were preparing to return home after attending a marriage function when at least ten persons came to the place and started assaulting them.

Vijay suffered a severe head injury and collapsed on the ground, after which the accused fled. Doctors at Gandhi Hospital had declared him brought dead.