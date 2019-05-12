Home Cities Hyderabad

Five who killed auto driver over Rs 700 held

The accused later took a dip in the Jalpally lake, and then went in the auto to Chintalmet, where they burnt the vehicle. 

Published: 12th May 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after a 28-year-old auto driver was found murdered under Pahadishareef police limits, Task Force sleuths on Saturday arrested five persons, including a minor, in connection with the case. The accused allegedly killed the auto driver for demanding `700 to hire his vehicle.

The accused hired the auto of the deceased under Chandanagar police limits, used it for a 40-km ride, and in an intoxicated state, killed the driver under Pahadishareef police limits. They later took the auto elsewhere and burnt it to destroy evidence.

The deceased was identified as T Sainath, 28, a resident of Gopanpalli, while those arrested were Sk Ismail, Sk Amer, Ahmed Ali Khan, Mohd Abdul Sameer, and a minor boy.

On May 1, the Pahadishareef police found an unidentified body near Jalpally lake, and a murder case was registered. The next day, a missing case was registered by the Chandanagar police, following a complaint.

On May 3, the Rajendranagar police found a burnt auto in Chintalmet.

The Hyderabad Task Force, which took up the investigation, identified the auto owner as Md Ismail, a resident of RC Puram. He leased the vehicle to Sainath on daily rental basis. The police later identified the deceased person as Sainath. 

“We identified the accused and nabbed them. The accused murdered the auto driver for asking them for `700 for hiring the auto. Angered over this, the accused, who were drunk, stabbed him to death,” said Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. The accused later took a dip in the Jalpally lake and then went in the auto to Chintalmet, where they burnt the vehicle. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
auto driver killed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp