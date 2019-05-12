Five who killed auto driver over Rs 700 held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after a 28-year-old auto driver was found murdered under Pahadishareef police limits, Task Force sleuths on Saturday arrested five persons, including a minor, in connection with the case. The accused allegedly killed the auto driver for demanding `700 to hire his vehicle.

The accused hired the auto of the deceased under Chandanagar police limits, used it for a 40-km ride, and in an intoxicated state, killed the driver under Pahadishareef police limits. They later took the auto elsewhere and burnt it to destroy evidence.

The deceased was identified as T Sainath, 28, a resident of Gopanpalli, while those arrested were Sk Ismail, Sk Amer, Ahmed Ali Khan, Mohd Abdul Sameer, and a minor boy.

On May 1, the Pahadishareef police found an unidentified body near Jalpally lake, and a murder case was registered. The next day, a missing case was registered by the Chandanagar police, following a complaint.

On May 3, the Rajendranagar police found a burnt auto in Chintalmet.

The Hyderabad Task Force, which took up the investigation, identified the auto owner as Md Ismail, a resident of RC Puram. He leased the vehicle to Sainath on daily rental basis. The police later identified the deceased person as Sainath.

“We identified the accused and nabbed them. The accused murdered the auto driver for asking them for `700 for hiring the auto. Angered over this, the accused, who were drunk, stabbed him to death,” said Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. The accused later took a dip in the Jalpally lake and then went in the auto to Chintalmet, where they burnt the vehicle.