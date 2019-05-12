Hyderabad to get more garbage trucks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to improve and strengthen door-to-door collection of garbage in the twin cities, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has planned to purchase additional Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs) and garbage trucks, said GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore.

While participating in a programme with the residents of Nagole Cooperative Colony in LB Nagar zone on Sunday as part of ‘Saaf Hyderabad- Shaandar Hyderabad’ initiative, the Commissioner said that about 4,300 tonnes of garbage was being collected in the city. However there are many houses in GHMC limits where their is no collection of garbage from each house, he said. He added that there was a need to procure more SATs and garbage trucks to cover 100 per cent households in the city. According to the official data, as of now, there are about 18,000 sanitation workers covering one crore city population.

Meanwhile, under the Saaf Hyderabad initiative, GHMC has sought the support of Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) for procurement of technical, strategic partners in addition to NGO support.