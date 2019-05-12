Home Cities Hyderabad

Man charged in Hyderabad native’s murder in London

Thames Valley Police Station in London charged one Aqib Pervaiz, with the murder of Hyderabadi- native Mohammed Nadeemuddin in United Kingdom a few days ago.

Published: 12th May 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thames Valley Police Station in London charged one Aqib Pervaiz, with the murder of Hyderabadi- native Mohammed Nadeemuddin in United Kingdom a few days ago. In a statement, Thames Valley Police Station said, “Aqib Pervaiz, aged 26, of Rochford Gardens, Slough, was charged this evening (10/5) with one count of murder. It is in connection with an incident in Slough at 12.32 pm on Wednesday (8/5), which resulted in the death of 24-year-old Nadeemuddin Hameed Mohammed, from Southall, in the car park of Tesco in Wellington Street.”

Pervaiz was arrested in Birmingham on Friday and he was produced before a local court in London on Saturday. He reportedly spoke only to confirm his name and details during the hearing. He is set to appear again in court on Monday. 

Reports said that Pervaiz was known to Nadeemuddin and his family and that he used to work under the deceased in Poundland store. He was removed from his job due to “incompetence”, and bore a grudge against Nadeemuddin due to this, which played its part in the murder, sources said.
Nadeemuddin, a resident of Noor Khan Bazar, had been in London for over six years and was working as an assistant manager for the Poundland store in London. 

His wife Afsha, a medical professional, had joined him months ago, and is seven-months pregnant. 
Nadeem’s uncle Sharfaz was quoted by the tabloid ‘The Sun’ saying, “We have been told it was something to do with work but nothing else. It’s so sad because his wife is expecting a baby. Everyone is devastated by what has happened. He was a good man. Hard working. He didn’t deserve this.” 

A spokesperson for Poundland store also said, “We’re obviously shocked and upset at what has happened in Slough. Our only thoughts are for our colleague’s friends, family and co-workers. We’re doing everything we can to support them.”

Mahmood Ali requests Sushma Swaraj to speak to London Embassy

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali requested Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to speak to London Embassy regarding granting Visa to Ayesha Sultana, mother-in-law of Mohammed Nadeemuddin. The wife of the deceased is eight months pregnant, the Home Minister informed Sushma Swaraj. He said that Nadeemuddin’s mother-in-law wanted to join her daughter for moral support.

“I request you to kindly arrange to co-ordinate with the London Embassy in granting visa to Ayesha Sultana, mother-in-law of the deceased, at the earliest on humanitarian grounds,” Mahmood Ali told Sushma Swaraj

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp