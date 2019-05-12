Man charged in Hyderabad native’s murder in London

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thames Valley Police Station in London charged one Aqib Pervaiz, with the murder of Hyderabadi- native Mohammed Nadeemuddin in United Kingdom a few days ago. In a statement, Thames Valley Police Station said, “Aqib Pervaiz, aged 26, of Rochford Gardens, Slough, was charged this evening (10/5) with one count of murder. It is in connection with an incident in Slough at 12.32 pm on Wednesday (8/5), which resulted in the death of 24-year-old Nadeemuddin Hameed Mohammed, from Southall, in the car park of Tesco in Wellington Street.”

Pervaiz was arrested in Birmingham on Friday and he was produced before a local court in London on Saturday. He reportedly spoke only to confirm his name and details during the hearing. He is set to appear again in court on Monday.

Reports said that Pervaiz was known to Nadeemuddin and his family and that he used to work under the deceased in Poundland store. He was removed from his job due to “incompetence”, and bore a grudge against Nadeemuddin due to this, which played its part in the murder, sources said.

Nadeemuddin, a resident of Noor Khan Bazar, had been in London for over six years and was working as an assistant manager for the Poundland store in London.

His wife Afsha, a medical professional, had joined him months ago, and is seven-months pregnant.

Nadeem’s uncle Sharfaz was quoted by the tabloid ‘The Sun’ saying, “We have been told it was something to do with work but nothing else. It’s so sad because his wife is expecting a baby. Everyone is devastated by what has happened. He was a good man. Hard working. He didn’t deserve this.”

A spokesperson for Poundland store also said, “We’re obviously shocked and upset at what has happened in Slough. Our only thoughts are for our colleague’s friends, family and co-workers. We’re doing everything we can to support them.”

Mahmood Ali requests Sushma Swaraj to speak to London Embassy

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali requested Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to speak to London Embassy regarding granting Visa to Ayesha Sultana, mother-in-law of Mohammed Nadeemuddin. The wife of the deceased is eight months pregnant, the Home Minister informed Sushma Swaraj. He said that Nadeemuddin’s mother-in-law wanted to join her daughter for moral support.

“I request you to kindly arrange to co-ordinate with the London Embassy in granting visa to Ayesha Sultana, mother-in-law of the deceased, at the earliest on humanitarian grounds,” Mahmood Ali told Sushma Swaraj