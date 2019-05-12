New subway between Begumpet, Nature Cure

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in coordination with South Central Railway (SCR), has initiated the process of constructing an underpass between Begumpet and Nature Cure Hospital in Balkampet. It will help provide better connectivity to pedestrians between Begumpet Railway Station and the hospital.

According to officials, work on the project is going at a brisk pace and it will be completed soon. The development came after residents near Nature Cure Hospital and Old Customs Basthi complained about the lack of connectivity to Begumpet Railway Station.

People living in these localities currently have to travel an extra four to five kilometres in order to reach nearby schools and hospitals located on the other side of the railway track. After this problem was brought to the notice of Minister for Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav, during one of his inspections of the area. The minister addressed a letter to the GHMC Commissioner last year, requesting the Corporation to take the construction of a road-under-bridge by coordinating with SCR General Manager, Secunderabad.

On a request by the State government, GHMC and SCR agreed to take up the construction of an underpass and submitted a General Drawing Agreement (GAD). The officials estimate the project will cost around `2.20 crore. In June 2018, the minister discussed the feasibility for the proposal.