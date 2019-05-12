Home Cities Hyderabad

New subway between Begumpet, Nature Cure

GHMC-SCR move comes after residents near Nature Cure Hospital, Old Customs Basthi complained of lack of connectivity to Begumpet Stn

Published: 12th May 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

A new subway being constructed between Begumpet and Nature Cure Hospital | Vinay Madapu

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in coordination with South Central Railway (SCR), has initiated the process of constructing an underpass between Begumpet and Nature Cure Hospital in Balkampet. It will help provide better connectivity to pedestrians between Begumpet Railway Station and the hospital.

According to officials, work on the project is going at a brisk pace and it will be completed soon. The development came after residents near Nature Cure Hospital and Old Customs Basthi complained about the lack of connectivity to Begumpet Railway Station.  

People living in these localities currently have to travel an extra four to five kilometres in order to reach nearby schools and hospitals located on the other side of the railway track. After this problem was brought to the notice of Minister for Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav, during one of his inspections of the area. The minister addressed a letter to the GHMC Commissioner last year, requesting the Corporation to take the construction of a road-under-bridge by coordinating with SCR General Manager, Secunderabad.

On a request by the State government, GHMC and SCR agreed to take up the construction of an underpass and submitted a General Drawing Agreement (GAD). The officials estimate the project will cost around `2.20 crore. In June 2018, the minister discussed the feasibility for the proposal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC Begumpet Balkampet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp