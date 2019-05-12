Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Portraying women as sex objects helps booze, cigarette firms’

This was according to a study aimed at understanding the influence of women in TV commercials.

Published: 12th May 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol

For representational purposes.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad residents are more likely to buy alcohol and cigarettes if advertisements for these products portray women as “sex objects”, according to a study aimed at understanding the influence of women in TV commercials.

The study, titled ‘Impact of Role Portrayed by Women in Indian Television Commercials on Buying Behaviour of Fast Moving Consumer Goods’, by academics in association with the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), was done on 384 residents of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts above the age of 15.

While portraying a woman as a “sex object” made consumers more inclined to buy alcohol and cigarettes, marketing these products with women depicted in a “homemaker” role had the opposite effect.

“If women are shown as homemaker for alcohol and cigarettes products, consumers are not willing to buy those products,” the study observed.

However, for home-care products and merchandise related to the food and beverage industry, consumers were more influenced when they saw women in an “independent and professional role” in the advertisements.

“This indicates that the decision-making power for home care products is completely with women as they are the users of the products. This result, in one way, exposes the still existing stereotype associated with women performing activities,” it said.

In terms of personal-care products, the study found that consumers wanted to see women in roles of “beauty”. The portrayal of women in independent and professional roles also had a favourable effect on customers.

“Female consumers are more influenced by portraying women as they are able to see themselves in the central figures of the commercials,” the study observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
alcohol cigarettes TV commercials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp