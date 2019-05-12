Home Cities Hyderabad

SHE Teams register 169 cases in April for harassing women in public 

According to the police, at least 275 decoy operations were conducted at various places

Published: 12th May 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

The man had allegedly sexually abused several women after promising to marry them.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the month of April alone, Cyberabad SHE Teams had reportedly registered 169 cases against miscreants for harassing women in public places. Of the 169, 26 cases are criminal in nature and around 47 are petty.

According to the police, at least 275 decoy operations were conducted at various places including bus stops, shopping malls, railway stations, coaching classes and colleges. Additionally, police conducted awareness camps at 175 places with an audience of as many as 15,885 people. 

At least 49 miscreants were counselled by the SHE teams in the presence of their family members, at the Commissioner office in Gachibowli. Similarly, the SHE teams also conducted decoy operations at Pallecheruv bus stop in Rajendranagar and apprehended two people B Hariprasad (19) and M Aravind (19) for harassing women passengers. The team also averted two child marriages and rescued minor girls. 

For instance, the SHE teams received a complaint from a woman from Miyapur. The woman alleged that she received a call from a person identified as Pradeep, who claimed to be an employee of a reputed hotel. He claimed that the hotel is recruiting people for the post of a receptionist, who would be given training for three months. When the girl asked him how he got her resume, the man claimed that he got it from Quickr.com. 

Following this, the man explained complete details of the job to her and told her that she would be getting an interview call from HR employee Archana Jagadeesh. Later, Archana called the complainant and asked for her pictures. She then informed the complainant that she has been selected for the first round. For the next round, a medical test had to be done, for which she would need her naked pictures. 

When she refused to do it, the HR replied that she would be deleting the photos after viewing them and asked her to immediately send the pictures or forget about the job, following which the girl sent her nude photos. After this, the accused Pradeep called the girl and made indecent comments about her private parts. The victim then approached the SHE teams. The Miyapur police have registered a case and have arrested the accused. 

The police have asked women to lodge their complaints to Cyberabad SHE Teams through WhatsApp. 
The WhatsApp number to contact Cyberabad SHE teams is 9490617444 or dial 100. They can be contacted in case of any kind of harassment towards women. 

