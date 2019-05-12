Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Skills like TV and radio repair do not match industry requirement’

Ever wondered why the TV and radio repair shops are disappearing from your neighbourhood?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever wondered why the TV and radio repair shops are disappearing from your neighbourhood? Of course, there have been significant changes in the markets and technologies. But it is also because such technical skills, that once used to be imparted through the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) have now been almost completely done away with. 

In an attempt to ensure that job melas are abuzz with aspirants possessing industry-specific skills, only the latest and relevant skills are imparted by the ITIs.

“A majority of those who get job offers are those from ITIs. We ensure that redundant skills like television and radio repair courses are no longer given because it causes a mismatch when it comes to industry requirement,” observed SVK Nagesh, joint director, department of employment and training. 

The department has recently held a ‘demand study’ in ITI Mallepalli to assess the gaps in employment requirements.

“We tied up with Maruti Udyog limited to conduct the survey. The company was outsourcing its work to other States. Now, we are addressing that issue by giving the required skills to our own,” Nagesh added.

