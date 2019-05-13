Man gets Rs 5000 compensation as retailer didn’t sell car

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Most people who book a car and don’t go on to buy it forget to claim a refund of the booking charges. However, a man whose booking was cancelled recently got not just his refund, but also a compensation of Rs 5,000, thanks to a consumer forum.

One G Narsimha Murthy complained to the Consumer Forum 2 that he did not receive his refund of Rs 5,000, which he paid to book a Renault Kwid from Sri Sri Sri Renault, in Banjara Hills. However, he did not receive the car even after repeated requests. Murthy eventually cancelled the booking after 2 years. The consumer forum, stating that there was a deficiency of service, directed for the registration fee to be refunded.