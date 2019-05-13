Retired officials flout norms, create trouble for GHMC

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One would expect retired government officials to follow the rules laid down by the government, however, the situation is quite opposite at the Telangana NGO colony in the financial district. According to the residents nearby as well as the officials, the Telangana NGO colony is becoming a headache for GHMC and other neighbouring colonies.

The planned residential layout which was allotted to Non-Gazetted Officers in 2006 has seen rapid constructions work with the increase of population in the colony. As per the HMDA norms, for the individual plots, the permissible limit is G+2. However, many owners of the plot are flouting norms by constructing more floors than that for renting out the spaces to commercial setups. The colony, with more than 1,000 plots is coming up with four colonies, in two separate phases along with a High Court and a Secretariat Colony. Earlier, these plots were under the Manikonda panchayat, but now it lies under the GHMC limits.

“The illegal constructions are a huge problem here. In one years time, the whole colony will be flooded with drainage water as the underground system of drains is very small and can barely take the load of the existing residents,” said Prem Kumar, a resident of the area.

Meanwhile, the GHMC officials who are aware of the problem claims that they are helpless and doing everything possible to solve the problem. “We have served roughly 30 notices and even demolished two buildings to set a deterrent. However, the union of these house owners is very strong, as these are senior retired officials, that leaves us at in a tricky spot,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.