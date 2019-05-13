Home Cities Hyderabad

Rs 71.5 crore of Hyderabad's revenue stuck as LRS applications remain pending due to MCC

Non-clearance of the nearly 50 per cent applications is being attributed to the long-standing model code of conduct that is in force in the State since September last

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Hyderabad district administration received over 7,200 applications under the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) for the financial year 2018-19, nearly 50 per cent of them have been pending.

The district collectorate received 7,269 applications to be processed under the payment category. It has processed 3,130 applications and regularised the encroached lands, generating an amount of Rs 171.30 crore. Similarly, it has also rejected 1,218 applications for not submitting proper documents, whereas a few of them are sub-judice.

Non-clearance of the nearly 50 per cent applications is being attributed to the long-standing model code of conduct that is in force in the State since September last.  This has not only resulted in non-processing of applications but also blocked a revenue of Rs 71.5 crore.

Officials are yet to finalise the paper works for 2,402 applications, which they intend to complete as soon as the model code is lifted. “Since the MCC came into effect in September 2018, all the works had been put on hold. As soon as it is lifted, we will go ahead with the pending paper works,” said an official. The officials are yet to start procession another 519 applications for regularisation.

According to revenue authorities, field verifications have been completed for the pending 2,402 applications but only after the MCC comes to an end, the lands will be regularised.

The GO 59 on LRS was issued in 2014 by the State government to regularise encroached government lands. As per the GO anyone who has encroached government land above 125 square yards will have to pay money as per the guidelines of the GO, depending upon the area of the encroached lands.

