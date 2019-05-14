Dying RK Puram Lake cries for attention

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over official apathy towards the dying RK Puram lake, members of RK Puram residents Welfare Association, shot the aerial view of the lake. The lake, which was originally 60 acres is now only 30 acres in size due to encroachment by land grabbers.

Despite repeated attempts, residents said officials had failed to protect the water body. Residents claim local piggeries located near the lake process the meat and dump wastage into the lake. BT Srinivas, general secretary of United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, said, “The aerial view of the lake will serve as proof of encroachment.”

Srinivas said the matter had been taken to local MLA M Hanumatha Rao, who asked the Irrigation department to map the lake. “However they turned a blind eye to this as well,” he said.