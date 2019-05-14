Home Cities Hyderabad

Dying RK Puram Lake cries for attention

Despite repeated attempts, residents said officials had failed to protect the water body.

Published: 14th May 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the dying RK Puram Lake | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over official apathy towards the dying RK Puram lake, members of RK Puram residents Welfare Association, shot the aerial view of the lake. The lake, which was originally 60 acres is now only 30 acres in size due to encroachment by land grabbers.

Despite repeated attempts, residents said officials had failed to protect the water body. Residents claim local piggeries located near the lake process the meat and dump wastage into the lake. BT Srinivas, general secretary of United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, said, “The aerial view of the lake will serve as proof of encroachment.”

Srinivas said the matter had been taken to local MLA M Hanumatha Rao, who asked the Irrigation department to map the lake. “However they turned a blind eye to this as well,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp