Fresh notice on TV9 ex-CEO Ravi Prakash

HYDERABAD: In a fresh development in the cases of cheating and forgery registered against Associated Broadcasting Corporation Pvt Ltd (TV9) former CEO V Ravi Prakash, the Cybercrime wing of Cyberabad police are likely to serve a third notice to the accused, under section 41 of CrPC.

Earlier, two notices were served asking Ravi Prakash to appear before the police, but he failed to turn up.
Cases were registered against Ravi Prakash and three of his associates, after P Kaushik Rao, director of Alanda media group lodged a complaint alleging he had committed data theft from the firm by forging signatures of board members.

Former CFO MVKN Murthy, who is also an accused in the case, turned up before police. Police have recorded his statements.

Ravi Prakash has not appeared for questioning so far. According to officials, if Ravi Prakash fails to appear for questioning, he can be arrested and produced before court.

