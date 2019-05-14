GHMC, water board to take up RWHS maintenance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rain Water Harvesting Structures (RWHS) constructed by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) in various public places, government offices and residential colonies are crying for attention due to lack of maintenance.

After the construction of RWHS a few years ago for conservation of rain water they were left in the lurch due to lack of maintenance by the departments concerned.

After detailed discussions with officials of HMWS&SB, GHMC, groundwater department, NGOs, it was decided to take up the maintenance of all RWHs in one day by involving volunteers of Water Leadership and Conservation’ (WALC) network alliance, NGOs, HMWS&SB and GHMC employees on May 18 and send messages to residents to undertake similar maintenance of their RWHs in their houses, apartments, etc.

HMWS&SB issued guidelines to take up maintenance of RWHs by all the concerned. Preliminary meetings should be convened in all GHMC circles, HMWS&SB divisions and obtain the details of RWHs built in their respective jurisdictions and assigned the targets to the sub division and section level officers.