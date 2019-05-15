Four days after woman goes missing, cops approached

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old woman, who allegedly claimed to be working at a leading hospital here, went missing last week, forcing her parents to approach the police on Monday night.The woman, M Swetha, a resident of Moula-Ali, left home last Thursday, saying she was going to work. After completing a course in nursing a couple of years ago, she told her parents she was working at a hospital in Banjara Hills, the police said. She would leave home every morning and return in the evening.When she didn’t return on Thursday night, and her mobile phone was switched off, her parents tried to contact her friends and relatives, but got no updates.