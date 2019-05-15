Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad brand helps Mandya chef clock in world record

During the Freedom Cooking Marathon, Chef had also prepared food especially for the NGO’s/ charitable organizations that support the needy kids and poor people.

By Express News Service

Hyderabad-based Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil has announced that Chef Sharath Kumar, who was part of “Freedom Cooking Marathon”, is will now be featured in the Guinness Book of World Record for Non-Stop cooking. Chef Sharath cooked continuously for 60 hours, in accordance with the guidelines by observers from the Guinness Book of World Record. He prepared more than 201 dishes during the activity. His achievement has taken his record to The Guinness Book of World Records, The Limca Book or records and The India Book of Records.

The oil brand said that the chef who hails from Mandya, Karnataka, has showcased his culinary and plating skills by cooking flavours of different parts of the world viz. Indian, Chinese, Italian, Japanese etc. in Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil. The cuisines prepared by the chef during the event were served to the visitors, observers, and audience at the venue. During the Freedom Cooking Marathon, Chef had also prepared food especially for the NGO’s/ charitable organizations that support the needy kids and poor people.

P. Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, of the brand said, “We encourage young and budding chef’s challenge the norms, up skill and set new benchmarks by following their passion and dream.”

