Collector told to probe Delhi Public School for charging exorbitant fees 

Even then the collector had been directed to lodge an inquiry and submit a report within 20 days.

Published: 15th May 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Parents protesting against the fee hike by Delhi Public School

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) recently issued a direction to the Hyderabad Collector asking the official to probe into the issue of Delhi Public School for charging exorbitant amount as fees and violating the Right to Education Act by taking Capitation fees. A report on the same has to be submitted to the Commission with 20 days.

The notice served to the collector on May 9 was a reminder of the earlier notice that had been sent to the official on January 30 following a complaint filed against the DPS School by Forum Against Corruption (FAC).

Even then the collector had been directed to lodge an inquiry and submit a report within 20 days. “The school has not been following rules pertaining to fee and are also charging capitation fee. They are also not affiliated to CBSE. We have also given a complaint to the police last Saturday but an FIR has not been filed,”  said Sai Teja, a member of the FAC.

