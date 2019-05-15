DPRs for six Logistic Parks ready

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The detailed project reports (DPRs) are ready for the six Logistic Parks cum Inter City Bus Terminals (ICBT) proposed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at Miyapur, Pedda Amberpet, Shamshabad, Abdullah met, Patancheru and Manoharabad.

The Logistic Parks and ICBTs will provide infrastructure facilities for efficient logistics management and will act as an integrated one-stop facility for freight operators, third party logistic (3PL) service providers, cargo handling companies, truck drivers, warehousing, parking etc. on PPP mode.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India Private Limited, the transaction advisor appointed by HMDA completed the feasibility study and prepared a draft project report and the same has to be discussed with the State government for suggestions, if any, for taking a final decision.

After getting the green signal from the government, Expression of Interest (EOI) cum Request for Proposal (RFP) would be invited from the bidders to take up the project on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode with long lease revenue share model.