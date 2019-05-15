Forty per cent food delivery customers unhappy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A recent study by insights provider Velocity MR to assess online food delivery experiences and challenges faced by online food ordering apps/websites in the marketplace found that 40% of the customers who have ordered food online have had unpleasant experiences at some point or the other.

The study covered a total sample size of 2,436 respondents and included key Indian metropolises including Hyderabad and other cities in India. Says Jasal Shah, Managing Director & CEO of Velocity MR, “Even though food tech platforms are focussed on building customer satisfaction, in reality, it would not be possible to maintain this at all times considering the nature of the business.

This prompted us to conduct this study to analyze the challenges faced by online food ordering apps/websites and its customers in the marketplace.”