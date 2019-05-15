Home Cities Hyderabad

Now a safety alarm that you can gesture to

City Wearable and IOT platform Hug Innovations says its technology works without any camera

Published: 15th May 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hug Innovations, a city-based next-generation Wearable and IOT (Internet of Things) platform company, has won a patent on safety monitoring of individual using gestures on a wearable device.

The patented technology involves a new protection method to raise safety alarm using gesture control. Similar technology has been witness by consumers in X-Box or PlayStation where a camera recognizes interprets human body motion. The company said its gesture technology can achieve the same without any camera or line of sight.

This technology is built with ability to track hand movements based on relative motion combined with Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Contextual Intelligence.

Raj Neravati, Founder and CEO, Hug Innovations, said “In addition to safety alarms, this innovative gesture control technology can control any IOT based devices (Smart Appliances, Drones, Computer, etc). We are the only company in the world who can perform touch less interactions in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality based applications. This technology can be used in controlling drones without losing line of sight.” He also added that the company has built 16 unique gestures and can control 20+ applications.

Hug is building health care and military defense applications using this technology. In future, Hug would like to create a developer platform and create a community of developers to extend the applications and features of this technology”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Internet of Things Hug Innovations Safety Alarms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp