Now a safety alarm that you can gesture to

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hug Innovations, a city-based next-generation Wearable and IOT (Internet of Things) platform company, has won a patent on safety monitoring of individual using gestures on a wearable device.

The patented technology involves a new protection method to raise safety alarm using gesture control. Similar technology has been witness by consumers in X-Box or PlayStation where a camera recognizes interprets human body motion. The company said its gesture technology can achieve the same without any camera or line of sight.

This technology is built with ability to track hand movements based on relative motion combined with Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Contextual Intelligence.

Raj Neravati, Founder and CEO, Hug Innovations, said “In addition to safety alarms, this innovative gesture control technology can control any IOT based devices (Smart Appliances, Drones, Computer, etc). We are the only company in the world who can perform touch less interactions in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality based applications. This technology can be used in controlling drones without losing line of sight.” He also added that the company has built 16 unique gestures and can control 20+ applications.

Hug is building health care and military defense applications using this technology. In future, Hug would like to create a developer platform and create a community of developers to extend the applications and features of this technology”.