Two water treatment plants set up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To address the drinking water needs of Serilingampally, Quthbullapur, Hitec city, Kukatapally and other places, two Vertical Water Treatment Plants of 3 MLD and 2 MLD capacity were inaugurated by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Managing Director M Dana Kishore on Tuesday.

A three MLD capacity plant was set up at Puppalaguda gram panchayat costing Rs 63 lakh and another two MLD capacity water treatment plant at Narsingi panchayat costing Rs 52 lakh both falling under Rajendranagar constituency. Drinking water supply from Singur and Manjira reservoirs were stopped from last year.