After 6 yrs, OU to hold convocation on June 17

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a gap of six years, Osmania University will hold its convocation on June 17, which will also be the first ever convocation of the university after the formation of Telangana State.

The convocation was last held in February 2013, during the heat of Telangana agitation. It may be recalled that Chancellor of the University and Governor, ESL Narasimhan who was supposed to be present for the ceremony did not participate due to protests in the university, which played an important role in the statehood agitation. Also, the convocation was marred by another controversy, when one L Pandu Ranga Reddy, refused to accept his doctorate in history on stage from the Chief Guest, as a mark of protest.

This will be the 80th convocation of OU. Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Director, Prof. S. Chandrasekhar, who is also an alumnus of the university’s chemistry department will be the Chief Guest. He will deliver the convocation address and confer the degrees.

Candidates who passed the examinations between July 2012-June 2018 and candidates who obtained their PhD degrees up to June 11, 2019 are eligible to apply for the convocation. During the period 2012-2019, around 2,896 scholars were declared eligible for PhD degrees, of which around 1,800 have already taken their degrees. About 300 candidates will receive gold medals at the convocation. Eligible candidates can register for the convocation from May 16.

