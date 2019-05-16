Can Rapid Transformational Therapy resolve your problems?

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sparsely furnished one-window room in Himayathnagar has the vibe of a zen den. The room is dimly-lit and barring the drone of the fan, there is nothing much to distract you. Sahana Rabindranath, a tranformational coach and corporate trainer with a background in psychology, is the only person in the room.

Dressed in a simple, handloom kurta, Sahana does not have any fancy equipment to conduct her session. Instead, she touches her thumb with the middle finger at its apex to form a mudra. It reminds me of the times we used to play shadow puppets with hands whenever there was a power cut in the pre-mobile phone days. She then softly talks to me as I lay almost flat on the black stretchable leather chair.

The Session begins

She asks me to lie back and go easy. “Slightly slide up your eye balls and look at my fingers. And relax,” she says. The next few minutes, she makes some small talk and then asks me drift off. As someone who is into meditation, I could feel the shift into a relaxed state that is usually associated with tapping into one’s subconscious state. That’s when I feel my actually RTT has begun.

Prior to this, Sahana sits with me for about half an hour to understand what problem I am facing and if I have tried out the regular solutions to it. She had a half-hour counselling session in which she asked me about my education, background, lifestyle, dreams and goals. Based on that, she tunes her therapy to me. Although I was in a different and relaxed mental state for the 75-minute therapy session, all that I remember was saying yes and no to a few single questions, hurling my fears and insecurities into a symbolic bonfire and feeling better.

“Mind over Matter”, says Sahana, as the seed for all change in life.

“When we can tune our mind and body together, when we leave behind our emotional baggage, when we let go of our conditioning, literally anything is possible. From being able to lose weight to enjoying fulfilling relationships, from losing the fear of public speaking to being able to enjoy your current state of life, you can do it all with RTT”, she says.

Her venture SwitchNov in Himayathnagar offers therapy for lasting transformations through RTT to clients who visit her from across the state.

“Every therapy has to be tailor-made for the person who has the problem as every person’s background, lifestyle and goals are different. Unless I spend an hour understanding my client, I don’t start the therapy,” she says.

The human mind has always fascinated Sahana and she has been a Neuro Linguistic Program practitioner besides having pursued Reiki and Kundalini meditation. “It’s indeed amazing that today, those like me, can choose to bring out a transformation in people and make it our passion and profession.” During her research on mind control tools, she also came across Marisa Peer’s RTT.

“I have a backgrounds in child, adolescent, youth and adult interventions. I have worked in various settings such as corporate offices, schools, and formal & informal groups,” she says giving a glimpse of her previous work.

What can rtt do?

So what all can RTT resolve? She talks about she has resolved the stammering of a teenager who was interested in public speaking to depression in a newly wed girl. She says that in the past she has worked on anxiety, stress, depression, health, behavioural challenges, learning difficulties, parenting issues, and abuse. RTT is considered to be a revolutionary therapy that can, as the name suggests, bring out rapid results. In involves counselling, questioning to understand the problem, deep relaxation sessions in which one can reach the subconscious level and reprogramme the mind and rid it of fears. Follow-ups comprises repeated interactions and audio files.

“These sessions can range from four to ten sessions depending on the need of the client. However, both the person undergoing the therapy and the counseller can witness the rapid change. I also give an audio that the person can listen to every night and morning for better results.”

Currently, she visits campuses to help students cope with exam anxiety, teen emotions (typically two-hour sessions) and corporates to help get good sleep, become a public speaking pro and even handling bully at study and work places. “With the world becoming a busier place and with fewer people to talk to and share, I feel that new age therapies such as RTT, where a person can discuss his or her problems openly without the fear of being judged and also expect to see rapid development will gain more traction.”

You can visit her Facebook page SwitchNov and fix up a personal therapy session with prior appointment and registration.

Who is Marisa Peer and what is RTT?

Marisa Peer is best-selling author, motivational speaker and leading celebrity therapist who was also named Britain’s best therapist by Tatler magazine. She has spent nearly three decades treating a client list that includes international superstars, CEOs, Royalty, and Olympic athletes. Marisa Peer RTT is a practical-focused therapy training course which teaches you how to transform clients. The method is know to focus on uncovering the cause of the client’s issues and then transforming them. Marisa believes that in order to become a remarkable therapist, you need to have an interactive, hands-on training with lots of practice rather than lots of theory.