Here’s your saviour after a wild party

After a long night of partying, and intoxication, the biggest concern any person would have is the hangover they would have to experience the next day.

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a long night of partying, and intoxication, the biggest concern any person would have is the hangover they would have to experience the next day. Morning Fresh hangover detox drink promises to be the saviour. Available in four flavours, the detox beverage is meant to be the last drink before you sleep on a heavy night of drinking. Although the drink is already available in stores to test the market in the last few months, the company is now launching officially in supermarkets, liquor stores, bars and online.  

“There are pills that you take before partying to reduce the effect of alcohol on the next day. But due to the machismo associated with drinking and the stigma around pills, this might not be for everyone. With morning fresh we are not changing the behaviour of a drinking individual for the remedy, because we offer a beverage,” explains Mitali Tandon, the founder.

While the new remedy is already been in the market and gaining recurring users, they do have a competition to beat. “The go-to choice is always home remedies for hangovers,” says Mitali.

However, the word-of-mouth about the new drink in the market is growing she admits. The product is already available in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and now in Hyderabad and they plan on expanding to all the metropolitan cities.

“Our target audience are between 25-35 largely and a little above and below that age group,” she states.

The company which was self-funded with about `1 crore and spent two years in R&D. They started of in Bangalore two years ago and are hopeful with the market that Hyderabad promises.

