NGO serves free Sehri meals at govt hosps

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Humanity First Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, is providing free Sehri (pre dawn meals) to attendants of the patients at government hospitals in the city including Gandhi, Niloufer, NIMS, Osmania and MNJ Cancer Hospital and Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital.

Mohd Sujathullah, president of Humanity First, says, “For people who are fasting during Ramzan, Sehri is an important meal. Attendants find it difficult to find hotels around hospitals which provide meals between 3 am to 4 am. We cook fresh meals for over 350 people in these six hospitals who have requested us.’’