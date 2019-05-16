Home Cities Hyderabad

Run for a greener earth

CII Corporate Greenathon is slated to be held on June 2

Published: 16th May 2019

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second edition of CII Corporate Greenathon 2019 is scheduled to be held on June 2 at Pallavi International School, Gandipet. The run is being organised by Confederation of Indian Industry –YI-IWN Telangana, in association with Pallavi International School and Pallavi Engineering College, and powered by Hyderabad Runners.

The theme for this year’s World Environment Day, being celebrated on June 5, is “Air pollution”. Corporates like ITC, Apollo, Cyient, Broadridge, among others will be taking part.

Pallavi Group of Schools chairman Malka Komaraiah, director and head of CII Telangana Subhajeet Saha and others unveiled the T-shirt and medal for the Corporate Greenathon 2019 at an event held in the city recently.

Subhajit Saha said the run aims at promoting a healthier, happier and greener corporate living by adopting an active lifestyle and breaking the shackles of a sedentary life. “We are expecting nearly 2,000 people to participate in the run, including entrepreneurs, professionals, kids, etc.”, he added.

The run will be flagged off by principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Komaraiah, among others.

