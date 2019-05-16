Home Cities Hyderabad

Russian tourist dies of suspected sunstroke in Hyderabad

Alexander, aged over 40, had come here a few days ago from Goa and on Tuesday afternoon some locals alerted the police about a foreign national lying unconscious near a building.

Published: 16th May 2019 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purpose

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A Russian national on a tourist visa to the country died at a state-run hospital here of suspected sunstroke, police said Thursday.

Alexander, aged over 40, had come here a few days ago from Goa and on Tuesday afternoon some locals alerted the police about a foreign national lying unconscious near a building.

A police official said he took the foreigner to a nearby hospital from where he was shifted to a state-run hospital and underwent treatment for sunstroke symptoms, but died Tuesday night.

The police official established the foreigner's identity after examining his digital camera and found pictures of a shooting scene of an upcoming Telugu film for which he was engaged for a few scenes.

The official said he has informed Alexander's friend in Goa about the incident. A case was registered and the body was being preserved at the hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Russian tourist Tourist death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP holds a silent demonstration to protest clashes at Amit Shah's roadshow
BJP president Amit Shah addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'TMC goons vandalized Vidyasagar statue, not BJP' says Amit Shah on Kolkata incident
Gallery
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most.As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most number of time. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi, Ronaldo and Aguero: 15 top goal scorers in Europe this season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp