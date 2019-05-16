Teachers union demands postings for TRT candidates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a fortnight left for the new academic year to begin, the teachers union have decided to once again step up their demands for fresh recruitment of teachers and to allot postings to those selected through the TRT conducted in 2017.

In view of 29,000 teacher posts (in primary, upper primary, secondary and high) in the State-run schools still lying vacant, the government had in October 2017 conducted Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) for 8,792 posts.

“The selection was also done and even after 15 months the shortlisted candidates still have not been given postings. If at least these posts are filled the scarcity would have been reduced to some extent. We have decided to stage a protest in front of Collector’s office,” said M Ravinder, from Upadyaya Sanghala Porata Committee (USPC). There are 1.10 lakh teacher posts in 28,000 government schools in Telangana.